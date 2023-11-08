Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,717 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 11.34% of Intevac worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 96,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 333,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 278,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 188,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

IVAC opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Intevac, Inc. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $7.54.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

