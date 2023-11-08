Royce & Associates LP Buys 3,093 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.36% of Sanmina worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,732,000 after acquiring an additional 705,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,945,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 1,366 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $75,389.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,279.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,956. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

