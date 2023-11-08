Royce & Associates LP Cuts Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.66% of Archrock worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Archrock by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Archrock Stock Down 1.6 %

Archrock stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 116.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archrock

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $137,941.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading

