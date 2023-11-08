Royce & Associates LP Cuts Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,474 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $11,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $172,038,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,506,000 after buying an additional 3,639,061 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,325,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,959 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 3,136,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,880,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 158.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,008,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $43.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

