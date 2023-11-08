Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 298,931 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Limbach were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Limbach

In related news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks acquired 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,738.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks acquired 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,738.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael M. Mccann acquired 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.47 per share, with a total value of $101,657.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,492.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,662 shares of company stock worth $198,622 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Limbach Price Performance

LMB stock opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $333.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. Limbach had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $124.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMB shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Limbach from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Limbach from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

