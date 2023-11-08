Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $637,413.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,652.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 256,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,919,448.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $637,413.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,652.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,734. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Stock Down 1.9 %

PRIM opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.