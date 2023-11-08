Royce & Associates LP Grows Stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,302 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ooma were worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 667,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ooma by 117.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 476,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 257,261 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ooma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 96.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 156,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.8% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,374,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $16.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

