Royce & Associates LP Has $10.72 Million Stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garrett Motion by 7.4% during the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Garrett Motion by 10.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,989,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after buying an additional 189,513 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Garrett Motion by 98.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,030,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 511,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Garrett Motion by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Garrett Motion by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 31,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,486,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $26,844,255.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,402,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,797,964.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.23. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $8.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 84.98% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.