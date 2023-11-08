Royce & Associates LP Invests $11.19 Million in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,186,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 116.8% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter worth about $3,185,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIFS stock opened at $164.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $354.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.54 and its 200 day moving average is $195.95. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $147.01 and a 52 week high of $311.18.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

