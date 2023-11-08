Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,450 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.99% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $23.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $232.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

