Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.97% of Aehr Test Systems worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,867,000 after buying an additional 187,337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $42,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 384,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,516,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,516,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $451,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.63. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $689.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

