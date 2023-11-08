Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.61% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $655,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $680.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $163.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ETD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

