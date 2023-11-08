Royce & Associates LP Sells 101,300 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.60% of RadNet worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 84.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 180.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 15.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

RadNet stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.76 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.29 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

