Royce & Associates LP Sells 5,300 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.52% of Trinity Industries worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Trinity Industries stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

TRN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

