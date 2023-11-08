Royce & Associates LP Sells 70,454 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,454 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.16% of Graphic Packaging worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,177,000 after acquiring an additional 749,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,432,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,063,000 after acquiring an additional 406,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

