RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

RTG Mining Trading Down 25.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.84. The company has a market cap of C$33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

RTG Mining Company Profile

RTG Mining Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

