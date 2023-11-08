RXO (NYSE:RXO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.88 million. RXO had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

RXO Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RXO opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.83.

Get RXO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RXO news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,453.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,569.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RXO by 6.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 59.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after acquiring an additional 383,441 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 7,985.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 180.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RXO

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.