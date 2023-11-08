Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Raised to $22.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 62,454 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,817,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 214.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

