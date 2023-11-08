Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410,023 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 9.92% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $22,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 502.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 52.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,232,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sangamo Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

