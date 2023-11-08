Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $14,911,080,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sanofi

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.