Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

SVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:SVV opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth about $118,500,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at about $39,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth about $36,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,147,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth approximately $18,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

