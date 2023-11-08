SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,017 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of SBA Communications worth $177,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $220.32. The stock had a trading volume of 47,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,268. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.17. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

