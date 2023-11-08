Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Raised by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 371.5% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,505 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.