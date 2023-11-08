Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $661.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $180,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,677 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

