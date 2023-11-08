Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,106 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

