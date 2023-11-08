Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Ecolab Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.22 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.64.

View Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ECL opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.11. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $138.55 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.