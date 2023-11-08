Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Regal Rexnord Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.58 and its 200 day moving average is $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -777.78%.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 18.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

