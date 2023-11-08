Sepio Capital LP Has $2.17 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after buying an additional 608,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after buying an additional 127,481 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average is $111.38. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

