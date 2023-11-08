Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

