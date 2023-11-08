Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 740,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 206,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,197,000 after buying an additional 164,677 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.92.

AMG opened at $130.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average of $138.87. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

