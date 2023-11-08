Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,077 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 124,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -5.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.