Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,961 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average is $126.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

