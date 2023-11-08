Sepio Capital LP Takes $2.63 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,514,000 after buying an additional 1,316,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 895.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 1,211,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,665,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of STLD opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.16. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

