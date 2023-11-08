SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 71,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 733,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

SES AI Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SES AI news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 208,810 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $444,765.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,804.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $27,384.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,532,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,736.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 208,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $444,765.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,804.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,630 shares of company stock valued at $922,149. Insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SES AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SES AI by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

