Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,872,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,316,149,000 after buying an additional 811,877 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,415,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,232,269,000 after buying an additional 332,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,218,322,000 after buying an additional 638,176 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 32.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

