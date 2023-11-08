Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $34,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

NYSE SHOP opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 2.08.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

