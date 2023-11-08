Sientra (SIEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Sientra to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Sientra has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, analysts expect Sientra to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra Stock Down 5.4 %

SIEN stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Sientra has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIEN. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sientra

Institutional Trading of Sientra

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 229,051.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 316,091 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 109.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.