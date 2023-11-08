Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Holdings Increased by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,128 shares during the quarter. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 6.44% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $23,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SVOL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 116,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 103,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SVOL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.65. 60,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $23.25.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Further Reading

