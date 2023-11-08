Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SNBR

Sleep Number Stock Down 26.8 %

NASDAQ SNBR traded down $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 1,204,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,648. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $260.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.04.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $472.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 30.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.