SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 34.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SmartRent Price Performance

SMRT opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.93. SmartRent has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SmartRent by 1,907.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SmartRent by 70.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter worth $50,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SMRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SmartRent from $3.30 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

