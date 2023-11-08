Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Capital One Financial

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Snowflake Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $159.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.47 and a 200 day moving average of $162.49. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $604,181.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,190 shares of company stock worth $13,574,410 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

