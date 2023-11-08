Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

