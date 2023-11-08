Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $135.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

