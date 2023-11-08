Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 447 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $434.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $309.10 and a 1 year high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

