Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,548,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,984,000 after acquiring an additional 217,889 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,715,000 after purchasing an additional 424,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

