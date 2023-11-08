Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

