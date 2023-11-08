Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $10.82 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $401.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $343.36 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

