Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 90,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $130.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

