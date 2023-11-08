Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,273,000 after purchasing an additional 692,247 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

