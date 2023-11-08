Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 134.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 141.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.7 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

